Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,230,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 827,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 850,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.63.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

