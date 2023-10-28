Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 81,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 205.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

