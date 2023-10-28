Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,222 shares in the company, valued at $584,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,405 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADUS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

