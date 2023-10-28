Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 2.6 %

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

