ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $40.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ageas SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $1.1195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

