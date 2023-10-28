ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $40.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.
AGESY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ageas SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on ageas SA/NV
ageas SA/NV Price Performance
ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $1.1195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.
About ageas SA/NV
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ageas SA/NV
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.