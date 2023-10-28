AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AirNet Technology Stock Performance
ANTE opened at $0.80 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
