AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AirNet Technology Stock Performance

ANTE opened at $0.80 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

AirNet Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.