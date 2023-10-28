Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $55.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKZOY

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.7 %

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 105.75%.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.