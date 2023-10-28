Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price upped by Haywood Securities from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$17.79 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.17 and a 12-month high of C$19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of C$350.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.8200188 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. In other news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$83,632.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$180,899.46. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

