Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Director Carole Nuechterlein Acquires 7,933,601 Shares

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) Director Carole Nuechterlein bought 7,933,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $6,029,536.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,025,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,715.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ALGS stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.51% and a negative net margin of 476.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).
