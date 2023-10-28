Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Director Carole Nuechterlein Acquires 7,933,601 Shares

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) Director Carole Nuechterlein bought 7,933,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $6,029,536.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,025,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,715.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.51% and a negative net margin of 476.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

About Aligos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,089,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 149.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1,779.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 840,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 795,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

