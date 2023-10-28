Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$24.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.63.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
