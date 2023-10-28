Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Insider Acquires £32,000 in Stock

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Rose acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($39,201.27).

Phillip Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Phillip Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Alpha Real Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £12,700 ($15,558.01).

Shares of Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.50) on Friday. Alpha Real Trust Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.72). The firm has a market cap of £71.65 million, a PE ratio of 12,250.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 63.64 and a quick ratio of 31.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40,000.00%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

