Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.