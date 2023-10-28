Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $40.41 and last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 7034223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.