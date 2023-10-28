Amber Rudd Buys 1,169 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,835.33 ($2,248.35).

On Monday, September 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,116 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,863.72 ($2,283.13).

On Friday, August 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,287 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,866.15 ($2,286.11).

CNA stock opened at GBX 155.10 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.18. The company has a market cap of £8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.68 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.13).

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 138 ($1.69).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

