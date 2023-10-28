American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

American Software Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. American Software has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $364.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.71.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 743.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American Software by 17.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Stories

