Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Trading 6.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $326.10 and last traded at $326.10. 91,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 533,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

