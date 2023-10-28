Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,388,973 in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

