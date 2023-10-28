Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.56 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $46,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $60,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.