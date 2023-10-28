Analysts Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $359.00 million, a PE ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,299.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

