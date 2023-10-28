Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

TRP opened at $33.84 on Thursday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in TC Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,119,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after purchasing an additional 282,328 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

