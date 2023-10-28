Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT at $28.21

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of SHLS opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,043 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,521,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

