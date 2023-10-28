Analysts Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target at $4.79

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $506.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 424.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.2% in the first quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

