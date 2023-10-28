Andrew Briggs Purchases 85 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 85 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £443.50 ($543.31) per share, for a total transaction of £37,697.50 ($46,180.94).
Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 28th, Andrew Briggs bought 20,964 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 477 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.28 ($122,501.87).
Phoenix Group Stock Down 0.1 %
LON:PHNX opened at GBX 445.80 ($5.46) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.35) and a one year high of GBX 647 ($7.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 493.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 533.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Phoenix Group Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 718 ($8.80) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 640 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.43) to GBX 739 ($9.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 680.33 ($8.33).
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
