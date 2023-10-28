Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,119.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,119.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($15.56) to GBX 1,180 ($14.46) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,140 ($13.97) to GBX 1,080 ($13.23) in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

