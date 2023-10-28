Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,119.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,119.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($15.56) to GBX 1,180 ($14.46) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,140 ($13.97) to GBX 1,080 ($13.23) in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ANFGF
Antofagasta Price Performance
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.