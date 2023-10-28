Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.9 %

ARI stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 49.19 and a quick ratio of 49.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3,200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

