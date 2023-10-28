Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Down 26.7% in October

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLM. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter worth about $16,238,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollomics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Apollomics Trading Up 51.8 %

Shares of Apollomics stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Apollomics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Apollomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.

