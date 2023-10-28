Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptorum Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptorum Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 9.90% of Aptorum Group worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ APM opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.