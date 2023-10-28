Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARAV. BTIG Research cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aravive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $0.13 on Friday. Aravive has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 834.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

