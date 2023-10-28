Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.92. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 209,789 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth $69,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,326,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 36.2% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 694,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 184,428 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 12.4% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

