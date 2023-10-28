Arista Networks (ANET) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arista Networks stock opened at $176.22 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $198.70. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.85.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,208 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,432. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $308,885,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after buying an additional 817,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,686,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,071,000 after buying an additional 597,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

