Arizona State Retirement System Sells 787 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. William Blair started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $66.83 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $291,895.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,419.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Articles

