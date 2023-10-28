Arizona State Retirement System Sells 990 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.3 %

Brunswick stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

