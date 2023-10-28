Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

APWC opened at $1.25 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

