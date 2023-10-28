Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.88.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.01. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young purchased 25,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,281.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,281.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 86,541 shares of company stock valued at $550,867. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $61,788,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,394 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,890,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 938,293 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

