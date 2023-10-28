Atco Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Atco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Atco Stock Performance

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter.

Atco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.476 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

