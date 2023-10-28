ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.86.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$34.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.71. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$45.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.25.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

