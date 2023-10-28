Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Up 59.0 %
NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $715,531.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.70. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $2.76.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
