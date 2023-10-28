Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Up 59.0 %

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $715,531.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.70. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Athersys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $27,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

