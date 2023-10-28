Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. On average, analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $341,177.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $590,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $341,177.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,787,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,984 in the last three months. 82.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,316 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

