Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 75 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average of $144.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

