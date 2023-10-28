Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $195.15 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average of $205.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

