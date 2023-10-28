Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $8,731,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 51.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 261,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 88,306 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,916. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $25.42 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.