AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXTI. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 million, a PE ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 2,349.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AXT by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AXT by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

