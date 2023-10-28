Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.75 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$7.61 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$6.58 and a 52-week high of C$11.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$910.69 million, a PE ratio of 253.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.56.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.