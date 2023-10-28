Banco de Chile (BCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Banco de Chile to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.34 million. On average, analysts expect Banco de Chile to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Banco de Chile Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $19.62 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco de Chile
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.