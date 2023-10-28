Banco de Chile (BCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Banco de Chile to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.34 million. On average, analysts expect Banco de Chile to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $19.62 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

