Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 207,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 32.7% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,052,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,095,000 after purchasing an additional 259,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 12,844.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after purchasing an additional 947,656 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 633,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.63.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.