Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 27,761 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,387,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $976.25 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $931.43 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,269.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,434.43.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

