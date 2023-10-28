Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 877,539 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 877,539 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Granite Construction by 472.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $44.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $898.55 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GVA

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.