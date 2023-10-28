Bank of Montreal Can Invests $32.61 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 287,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,334,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,220,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,315,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,052,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

