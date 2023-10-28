Bank of Montreal Can Invests $33.16 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $2,519,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $340.77 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

