Bank of Montreal Can Invests $33.20 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,546. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $878.89.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $848.11 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $427.09 and a 1-year high of $940.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $884.08 and a 200-day moving average of $819.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

